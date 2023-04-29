Ashok holes out for eagle, leads by 1 at LA Championship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aditi Ashok made enough good swings to balance out her mistakes on a difficult day at Wilshire Country Club, shooting a 1-under 70 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the LA Championship. Ashok holed a sand wedge from about 85 yards on the fly at the par-5 15th, part of a torrid three-hole stretch during an up-and-down round that included five bogeys. She was at 6-under 136 through two rounds, one shot ahead of Cheyenne Knight, Hannah Green and Pernilla Lindberg. There were 21 players within four shots of the lead at the venerable course with views of the Hollywood sign.

