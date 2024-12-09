Ashlyn Watkins now has a dunk in each of her 3 seasons with South Carolina women

By The Associated Press
TCU center Sedona Prince, right, works for a shot as South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins now has a dunk in each of her three seasons with the third-ranked South Carolina women. The 6-foot-3 junior forward got her latest on Sunday night against ninth-ranked TCU. After a steal from Madison Conner past midcourt, Watkins took the ball the other way and dunked with her right hand ahead of 6-7 forward Sedona Prince trying to catch up to defend the shot. Watkins as a freshman two seasons ago was the first player in program history with a dunk. She had the first at home for the Gamecocks last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.