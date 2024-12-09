Ashlyn Watkins now has a dunk in each of her 3 seasons with South Carolina women

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins now has a dunk in each of her three seasons with the third-ranked South Carolina women. The 6-foot-3 junior forward got her latest on Sunday night against ninth-ranked TCU. After a steal from Madison Conner past midcourt, Watkins took the ball the other way and dunked with her right hand ahead of 6-7 forward Sedona Prince trying to catch up to defend the shot. Watkins as a freshman two seasons ago was the first player in program history with a dunk. She had the first at home for the Gamecocks last season.

