Ashlyn Watkins dunks again and No. 3 South Carolina women overwhelm No. 9 TCU 85-52

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins had her third career dunk, MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 20 points and third-ranked South Carolina overwhelmed No. 9 TCU 85-52. Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson each added 11 points, and Chloe Kitts had 12 rebounds for the 9-1 Gamecocks. They have won four games in a row by double digits, three against ranked teams, since losing at fifth-ranked UCLA. Hailey Van Lith had 21 points and six assists for the 9-1 Horned Frogs, who finished their first week ever as a top 10 team with a lopsided loss against the reigning national champion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.