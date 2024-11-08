Ashlon Jackson scores 22 to guide No. 11 Duke women to 83-67 victory over Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Ashlon Jackson scored 10 of her 22 points in the third quarter to help No. 11 Duke pull away for an 83-67 victory over Liberty. Duke (2-0) turned a two-point lead at halftime into a 64-50 advantage by the end of the third quarter. Jackson sank all three of her shots with two 3-pointers and handed out three assists to help the Blue Devils outscore the Flames 25-13 in the period. Jackson made 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, and 3 of 4 free throws for Duke. Reigan Richardson and reserve Toby Fournier both scored 13. Jordan Wood added 10 points off the bench. Asia Boone had 15 points to lead Liberty (1-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.