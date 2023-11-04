Ashley Young’s own-goal allows Brighton to snatch 1-1 draw at Everton in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Ashley Young’s unfortunate own-goal has denied Everton a sixth win in eight matches in all competitions and allowed Brighton to snatch a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Ukraine defender Vitalii Mykolenko looked like being an unlikely match-winner with his first goal in 18 months in the seventh minute until Kaoru Mitoma’s cross took a deflection off Young with six minutes remaining. Everton had looked set for its first back-to-back Premier League wins in 13 months. Brighton has taken just three points from the last 15 available and might be struggling to balance playing in the Europa League this season with also competing on the domestic front.

