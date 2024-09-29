Ashleigh Buhai takes lead into final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai birdied four of the final five holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Dottie Ardina on Saturday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Buhai had an 11-under 131 total at Pinnacle Country Club after opening with a 64. The 35-year-old South Afrian player won the 2022 Women’s British Open for her first LPGA Tour title and took the ShopRite LPGA Classic last year. Ardina, from the Philippines, holed out from 110 yards for eagle on the par-4 fifth in a 67. Former University of Arkansas player Gaby Lopez was two strokes back at 9 under with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Thai players Arpichaya Yubol and Pajaree Anannarukarn.

