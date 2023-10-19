Ashleigh Buhai shoots 10-under 62 to take 1st-round lead at the LPGA tournament in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai has had a bogey-free round of 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA tournament in South Korea. Buhai is the 2022 Women’s British Open winner from South Africa. She took advantage of calm morning conditions on the newly-renovated Seowon Valley Country Club course outside Seoul. But it was a day for low scores — only 10 players in the 78-player, no-cut field were over par. American Alison Lee was in second place after a 63, followed a stroke back by Ayaka Furue of Japan and Minjee Lee. Defending champion and South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko shot 67.

