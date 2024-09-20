Ashleigh Buhai leads on LPGA Tour and Nelly Korda shows no sign of Solheim fatigue

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai is leading the Kroger Queen City Championship with a 65. She’s coming off two weeks off because the South African is not eligible for the Solheim Cup. Nelly Korda felt a little fatigue after leading the Americans to a win in the Solheim Cup. It sure didn’t show in her golf. Korda played bogey-free for a 67. So did Leona Maguire. They are among 11 players who are getting back to work on the LPGA Tour schedule. Buhai leads by one shot over Jeeno Thitikul and Yan Liu.

