Ash Barty plays exhibition doubles match at Wimbledon but happy to stay retired

LONDON (AP) — Ash Barty was searching for a thesaurus after her exhibition doubles match at Wimbledon. A three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Barty retired just over two years ago at the age of 25. She plans to stay retired. She asks “anyone have a thesaurus for a word that I can use for ‘no?’” Barty played an invitation doubles match on Centre Court three years to the day after she beat Karolina Pliskova for the Wimbledon title. A year ago, Barty gave birth to a baby boy. She’s also doing commentary for the BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon.

