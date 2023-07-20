Asgreen holds on to win 18th stage of Tour. Vingegaard protects big lead

By The Associated Press
Denmark's Kasper Asgreen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Pascal Eenkhoorn, right, and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, left, to win the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 185 kilometers (115 miles) with start in Moutiers and finish in Bourg-en-Bresse, France, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France (AP) — Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish. His countryman Jonas Vingegaard sat comfortably in the main pack as he protected his huge overall lead. The defending champion leads two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia by 7 minutes, 35 seconds and Britain’s Adam Yates by 10:45 with Sunday’s finale in Paris getting closer. But this was Asgreen’s day as he beat Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen in their dash to the line. They clocked the same time of 4 hours, 6 minutes, 48 seconds after holding off a large group of sprinters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.