Asberry’s 3s lift Oklahoma State past Texas Tech, 71-68

By The Associated Press
Texas Tech's De'Vion Harmon (23) lays up the ball from between Oklahoma State's Woody Newton (4) and Caleb Asberry (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brad Tollefson]

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry knocked down seven 3-pointers and Oklahoma State held on late to beat Texas Tech 71-68 in the Big 12 Conference regular season finale. The Cowboys, who had lost five straight games, four to ranked teams, going into the game, will be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament and play 10th-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday. Texas Tech is the No. 9 seed and plays eighth-seeded West Virginia, also Wednesday.

