Asalanka and Madushka lead Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win in ODI series opener vs. West Indies

By The Associated Press
Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka, left, and Nishan Madushka, bump fists during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Viraj Kothalawala)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Viraj Kothalawala]

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Opening batter Nishan Madushka scored a half-century on debut and shared a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Charith Asalanka to guide Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over West Indies in their rain-hit ODI cricket opener. West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bat first. His team scored 185-4 in 38.3 of its 50 allotted overs before rain halted the cricket at Pallekele. When play resumed, Sri Lanka was given a target of 232 runs in 37 overs under the DLS method and it reached 234-5 with 31 deliveries to spare. Asalanka top scored with 77 off 71 deliveries. Madushka hit a six and seven boundaries in his 69 off 54 deliveries.

