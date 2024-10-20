Asalanka and Madushka lead Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win in ODI series opener vs. West Indies

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Opening batter Nishan Madushka scored a half-century on debut and shared a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Charith Asalanka to guide Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over West Indies in their rain-hit ODI cricket opener. West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bat first. His team scored 185-4 in 38.3 of its 50 allotted overs before rain halted the cricket at Pallekele. When play resumed, Sri Lanka was given a target of 232 runs in 37 overs under the DLS method and it reached 234-5 with 31 deliveries to spare. Asalanka top scored with 77 off 71 deliveries. Madushka hit a six and seven boundaries in his 69 off 54 deliveries.

