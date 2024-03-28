As women’s hoops grows, scrutiny increases on NCAA hosts to manage hotel offerings, travel times

Women’s basketball has long relied on host schools for early round NCAA Tournament matchups and the attendance boost that comes with them. But there are also logistical headaches that can come with not determining those sites until days before tipoff. That can include limited hotel availability near the venue or access to nutritional needs. The issue was highlighted by Utah reporting that it experienced a series of hate crimes in Idaho while staying 30 miles from its games in Spokane, Washington. It comes at a time when the sport is seeing big jumps in attendance in those early round games.

