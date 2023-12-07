As their rebuild continues, Cardinals must determine if Kyler Murray is the team’s QB of the future

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals haven’t wanted to say it out loud, but it’s clear the franchise is in the midst of a rebuild. In a way, so is quarterback Kyler Murray. The No. 1 overall pick in 2019 is navigating the most challenging 18 months of his football career, dealing with a disappointing 2022 season, a devastating knee injury and a coaching change. On top of that, Cardinals first-year coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have at least partially changed some of Murray’s core fundamentals. The early returns are promising and the team’s next four games after a bye are crucial.

