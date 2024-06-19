As the soccer world awaits an update on Kylian Mbappé’s nose injury, his teammates stay positive

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — The soccer world is waiting to discover how long France superstar Kylian Mbappé will be out of the European Championship after breaking his nose. The diagnosis is fairly encouraging according to two of his teammates. Adrien Rabiot says “a fractured nose isn’t the end of the world and Kylian should be with us pretty soon.” William Saliba says he spoke to Mbappé and that the Real Madrid-bound striker was feeling a “bit better” ahead of undergoing more tests on the injury sustained in the team’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday. France’s next match is against the Netherlands on Friday and the team has yet to officially confirm whether Mbappé is available.

