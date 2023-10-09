As the NHL season begins, the long-anticipated salary cap boom is coming in the summer of 2024

More free agents took short contracts, teams handed out bonuses and the entire NHL is looking forward to the summer of 2024. That’s when the salary cap is expected to get its first big jump since before the pandemic. New U.S. media rights contracts, digital dasher board advertisements, jersey and helmet ads and other developments have paved the way for the cap to go up roughly $4 million. There are more increases coming once players’ pandemic debt to owners is paid off as the league continues to set revenue records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.