As the debate over the value of running backs rages, the Steelers provide an interesting case study

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are providing a case study on the value of NFL running backs. Najee Harris and Jalen Warren have split the workload almost 50/50 through the first three games of the season. The Steelers say that Harris will continue to be the featured back as the season wears on, though Warren has won raves for his willingness to serve as a blocker in pass protection. The Steelers take a 2-1 record into a visit to Houston in Week 4.

