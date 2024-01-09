As the AP Top 25 celebrates 75 years, who were the best of the best teams in college basketball?

The AP Top 25 is celebrating its 75th anniversary. A data-driven compilation of every poll over the years found that Kentucky is the all-time No. 1 program. But plenty of teams can lay claim to being the best of the best. Among them are the 1955-56 San Francisco team of Bill Russell, the three unbeaten UCLA teams led by John Wooden in the 1960s and ’70s, and the 1975-76 team led by Bob Knight at Indiana that remains the last to finish off an undefeated season.

