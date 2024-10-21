A’s temporary home in Sacramento will have grass instead of artificial turf

NEW YORK (AP) — The nomadic Athletics will play home games on grass as they move from Oakland to Sacramento next season rather than the artificial turf initially planned at Sutter Health Park. The team announced in April 2023 it planned to move from Oakland to a new ballpark to be built in Las Vegas and said this April it intended to play its home games in Sacramento from 2025-27 until the new stadium in Nevada is constructed. The Sacramento ballpark also is home to the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A River Cats. Daily high summer temperatures in Sacramento have reached 115 degrees and the players’ union expressed concern.

