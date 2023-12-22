As starter in the Cotton Bowl, QB Devin Brown gets a chance to show he can be No. 1 for Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown will get an early audition to be the No. 1 quarterback in 2024 when he starts for the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. Brown was named starter for Friday night’s game as the No. 7 Buckeyes play No. 9 Missouri. The backup quarterback all season, Brown will get his chance because Kyle McCord decided to transfer to Syracuse. Brown last played Oct. 21 when he injured an ankle in the win over Penn State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.