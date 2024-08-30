As Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter shine, Colorado remains work in progress on defense and line

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — This latest version of the Colorado Buffaloes looks an awful lot like the last one. The run game remains stagnant. The revamped offensive line allowed pressure and the defense has some shoring up to do. But their stars remain their stars. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter looked every bit like Heisman hopefuls and potential top picks in the NFL draft as they propelled the Buffaloes to a 31-26 win over FCS North Dakota State in the season opener. It’s hard to get a read on whether the Buffaloes will be a contender or if this might be a repeat of Deion Sanders’ first season when they finished 4-8.

