A’s place second baseman Zack Gelof on injured list with left oblique strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left oblique. Gelof was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game after feeling pain during his pregame routine and an MRI showed the low-grade strain. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday. Gelof is hitting .196 with two homers and two RBIs in 24 games. His two-run, ninth-inning homer Monday off Victor González lifted the A’s to a 2-0 win.

