A’s move Japanese rookie Fujinami to bullpen

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics rookie pitcher Shintaro Fujinami is being moved to the bullpen after struggling in his first four major league starts. A’s manager Mark Kotsay said before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that the Japanese right-hander would be available for relief duty starting Tuesday. Fujinami is 0-4 with a 14.40 ERA. He allowed eight runs on seven hits, with three walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches in 2 1/3 innings during Saturday’s 18-3 loss at Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.