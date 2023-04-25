A’s move Japanese rookie Fujinami to bullpen

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami (11) reacts in the dugout after being relieved in the third inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard W. Rodriguez]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics rookie pitcher Shintaro Fujinami is being moved to the bullpen after struggling in his first four major league starts. A’s manager Mark Kotsay said before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that the Japanese right-hander would be available for relief duty starting Tuesday. Fujinami is 0-4 with a 14.40 ERA. He allowed eight runs on seven hits, with three walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches in 2 1/3 innings during Saturday’s 18-3 loss at Texas.

