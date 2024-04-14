As Mets retire his No. 16, Dwight Gooden tells fans he wanted to `make things right with you guys’

NEW YORK (AP) — Honored by the New York Mets with the retirement of his No. 16 on Sunday, Dwight Gooden recounted how his career in Queens was cut short by drugs and alcohol, forcing him to sign across town ahead of the 1996 seasons. When he mentioned the Yankees, fans booed. “I’m always a Met,” he said three times, prompting cheers. The 59-year-old played for the Mets from 1984-94, winning the 1984 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1985 NL Cy Young Award. He went 194-112 with a 3.51 ERA and 2,293 strikeouts in 16 big league seasons.

