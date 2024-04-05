As March Madness wraps, players like ZaKiyah Johnson juggle basketball with recruiting calls and NIL

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Sacred Heart Academy guard ZaKiyah Johnson looks to pass during a high school basketball game against Mercy Academy in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Recruitment letters have overwhelmed one long shoe box, along with a backpack set aside for the frontrunners. ZaKiyah Johnson will eventually get around to reading them, her mother believes, though it could be a while before the highly prized basketball recruit responds to those piquing her interest. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Recruitment letters have overwhelmed one long shoe box, along with a backpack. ZaKiyah Johnson will eventually get around to reading them, though it could be a while before the highly prized recruit responds to those piquing her interest. The junior wing ranked as a top-five overall prospect for next season has pared her list down to a dozen schools, an elite group that includes defending national champion LSU, two-time champ South Carolina and nearby Louisville. It’s a familiar burden for top recruits across the country.

