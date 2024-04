As March Madness wraps, players like ZaKiyah Johnson juggle basketball with recruiting calls and NIL

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Recruitment letters have overwhelmed one long shoe box, along with a backpack. ZaKiyah Johnson will eventually get around to reading them, though it could be a while before the highly prized recruit responds to those piquing her interest. The junior wing ranked as a top-five overall prospect for next season has pared her list down to a dozen schools, an elite group that includes defending national champion LSU, two-time champ South Carolina and nearby Louisville. It’s a familiar burden for top recruits across the country.

