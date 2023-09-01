As Lukaku settles at Roma, Leão still making an impact for AC Milan

ROME (AP) — Rafael Leão’s acrobatic goal in AC Milan’s 2-1 win at struggling Roma has extended the Rossoneri’s perfect start to three straight victories in Serie A. Romelu Lukaku came on in the 70th for his Roma debut after his high-profile loan from Chelsea and immediately put a shot toward goal but missed high narrowly. Olivier Giroud put Milan ahead with an early penalty kick for his fourth goal in the opening three games. Leonardo Spinazzola pulled one back for Roma in stoppage time. Domenico Berardi made his season debut for Sassuolo and scored twice in a 3-1 win over previously perfect Hellas Verona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.