As long as its not taunting or disrupting the game, horns down vs. Texas won’t be flagged in SEC

DALLAS (AP) — Flashing a horns down hand signal while playing Texas won’t automatically draw a penalty in the Southeastern Conference. SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid explained the league’s approach to officiating opposing players doing the derisive play on Texas’ beloved horns up gensture at SEC Media Days. McDaid says officials will be asked to judge whether a horns down sign is being used to taunt an opponent, to make a travesty of the game, or affect the ability to manage the game. If it is just being used during a celebration with teammates, it probably should not draw a foul.

