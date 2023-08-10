As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women’s World Cup, England focuses on Colombia

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women’s World Cup and her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia. James was sent off against Nigeria in the round of 16 and will serve an automatic one-match suspension. That rules her out of the game against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday but FIFA could extend her ban on the advice of its disciplinary committee. It has left uncertainty hanging over the England team. But her teammate Beth England says the Lionesses won’t let it be a distraction.

