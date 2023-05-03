As Haaland breaks goals record, Guardiola issues warning

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As if the sight of Erling Haaland scoring his 35th Premier League goal of the season wasn’t daunting enough for defenses across Europe Pep Guardiola delivered an ominous warning to Manchester City’s rivals. The Norwegian goal machine set a new scoring record in English soccer’s top division. And Guardiola says he has only just begun. Haaland’s 70th-minute strike in the 3-0 win against West Ham at Etihad Stadium helped fire City back to the top of the table. City is one point above Arsenal with a game in hand. Haaland moved clear of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record of 34 goals in a season.

