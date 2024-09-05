As Diggs awaits debut with Texans, star receiver delights in being named a team captain

HOUSTON (AP) — Stefon Diggs doesn’t really set personal goals before each season, instead preferring to focus on the team. But this season, his first with the Houston Texans after a trade from Buffalo, there was one individual honor he had in his sights. The 10-year pro desperately wanted to be a captain on his new team. Diggs got his wish this week when his teammates named him one of seven captains for the season. He explained how much it meant to him for his fellow Texans to vote him into that role.

