As Dallas competes for NBA and NHL crowns, the Texas Rangers are struggling with their title defense

The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks this week in a rematch of last year’s World Series. Both teams are under .500, costing the matchup some of its luster. For the Rangers, injuries to prominent starting pitchers are just part of the problem. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer haven’t pitched at all this year. Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray are on the injured list now as well. Despite all that, Texas’ starters have an ERA of 3.65. But the bullpen has the second-worst ERA in the game at 5.09.

