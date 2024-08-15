As college football evolves, so does the relationship between player and their CEO-like coaches

This tumultuous and uncertain period of college football, with rules about player compensation and transfers seemingly changing every six months, has made more than a few coaches — including Nick Saban — question whether the job is really for them anymore. For younger coaches such as Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples — the potential head coaches of the future — evolution is everything. Thirty-something head coaches such as the Rams’ Sean McVay Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and now Oregon’s Dan Lanning have taught Samples: It’s not about keeping up with trends, but being a trendsetter.

