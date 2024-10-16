As Broncos coach Sean Payton returns to New Orleans, sinking Saints try to stem 4-game skid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Broncos second-year coach Sean Payton is about to experience the Superdome in a new way. It’ll start with his walk from the team bus to the visitor’s locker room on Thursday night when Denver matches up against New Orleans. Payton became synonymous with New Orleans during the decade and a half that he coached the Saints to nine playoff appearances and its only Super Bowl triumph. Payton still returns to New Orleans periodically for personal matters. But this week marks his first time back as an opposing coach. Saints coach Dennis Allen says his club needs to focus on its own issues as it tries to end a four-game losing streak and not who’s roaming the other sideline.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.