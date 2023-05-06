A’s broadcaster suspended after apparent racial slur

Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been suspended after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. NBC Sports California said in a statement that Kuiper will remain off the air until a review of what happened during Friday night’s broadcast is completed. In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A’s played the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur. Kuiper said he couldn’t be “more sorry and horrified by what I said.”

