As Bo Nix shines for Broncos, fellow rookie Michael Penix Jr. watches, learns as Falcons backup

DENVER (AP) — On an afternoon when Bo Nix sparkled, fellow rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made a cameo appearance in garbage time. Nix showed all the promise that was expected, throwing for 307 yards and four TDs in leading the Denver Broncos to a 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. On the other sideline, Penix entered in the fourth quarter for mop-up duty, completing 2 of 4 passes and providing Falcons fans with a sneak peek of the future, whenever that day comes. For now, Penix is watching and learning behind veteran Kirk Cousins.

