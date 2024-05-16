A’s acquire right-hander Brandon Bielak from Astros for cash

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have acquired right-hander Brandon Bielak from the Houston Astros for cash. Oakland designated for assignment left-hander Easton Lucas to create 40-man roster room for Bielak, who had been designated himself on Saturday to created space for right-hander Cristian Javier on the active roster.

