A’s acquire OF Bleday from Marlins in trade for lefty Puk

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have acquired lefty-hitting outfielder JJ Bleday from Miami, sending left-hander A.J. Puk to the Marlins. The 25-year-old Bleday made his major league debut last year, hitting .167 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 65 games. He made 27 starts in center field. The 27-year-old Puk went 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and four saves in 62 relief outings last season. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and a shoulder operation two years later, costing him two seasons — one being the virus-shortened 60-game 2020 campaign.

