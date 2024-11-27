As ACC winds down, SMU, Miami and Clemson still all hoping for playoff nods

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — SMU is headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Miami controls its destiny, and if the Hurricanes stumble this week Clemson will play for the league championship once again. And when it’s all said and done, the ACC might get two of those teams — or all three, if things break right — into the newly expanded College Football Playoff. There were surprises in the ACC this season: Florida State went from first to worst, Mack Brown’s time at North Carolina is about to run out and SMU is headed to the conference title game after getting exactly zero first-place votes out of 170 cast in the preseason league poll.

