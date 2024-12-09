Aryna Sabalenka wins the WTA Player of the Year award and Emma Navarro is picked as Most Improved

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has received the WTA Player of the Year award for the first time after winning two Grand Slam titles and finishing 2024 at No. 1 in the rankings. The results of voting by members of the tennis media were announced Monday. Emma Navarro was honored as Most Improved Player, Paula Badosa was named Comeback Player, Lulu Sun was Newcomer of the Year, and Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini were picked as the Doubles Team of the Year. Sabalenka won the Australian Open in January and the U.S. Open in September and overtook Iga Swiatek for the top ranking in October.

