Aryna Sabalenka overtakes Iga Swiatek to reclaim WTA No. 1 ranking

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is officially No. 1 in the WTA rankings again after ending Iga Swiatek’s 11-month reign. Sabalenka led Swiatek by 41 points in the latest rankings published Monday. She overturned a 69-point deficit from the week before, even though neither of the two played last week. Instead, the WTA says the Belarusian took back the No. 1 spot following “continuing year-end adjustments for falling short of certain tournament quotas.” The next chance for Swiatek to regain the top spot is at the WTA Finals next month.

