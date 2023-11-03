Aryna Sabalenka finishes off rain-interrupted win over Elena Rybakina at the WTA Finals

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year at the WTA Finals by holding on to defeat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a round-robin match that was repeatedly interrupted by rain the night before. They resumed Friday with Rybakina ahead 5-3 in the second set. Sabalenka needed to save five break points in the last game, then required four match points to end it. She finished the match with 12 double-faults. Sabalenka came in second in her round-robin group, which was won by Jessica Pegula. Rybakina was eliminated with her loss to Sabalenka.

