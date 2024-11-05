Aryna Sabalenka clinches the WTA year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time when Iga Swiatek loses

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has clinched the year-end No. 1 spot in the women’s rankings for the first time. Sabalenka was assured of finishing atop the rankings when Iga Swiatek lost at the WTA Finals on Tuesday. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who won the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2024 to raise her career Grand Slam total to three titles. A year ago, Sabalenka briefly overtook Swiatek in the rankings in September to get to No. 1 for the first time, but relinquished the top spot when Swiatek won the WTA Finals. This time, Sabalenka moved past Swiatek in October.

