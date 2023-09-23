Arundell scores 5 tries in England romp against Chile at the Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Criticized for the poor quality of its game at the Rugby World Cup, England has put on an exciting display against a poor Chile side to all but secure a spot in the quarterfinals with a 71-0 win on Saturday. England scored 11 tries, including five by Henry Arundell on his World Cup debut, making it three wins out of three in Pool D. Arundell became the top try-scorer at this year’s tournament. England’s playing style since the start of the tournament had drawn a lot of criticism from fans disappointed by a lack of flair and the systematic use of kicks to gain ground. England’s approach to the match against Chile was different in Lille, with a lot of movement with the ball in hand. The passes flowed freely throughout a sunny afternoon.

