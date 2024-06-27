Artyom Levshunov’s journey to NHL draft has him projected as a top-five pick

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
FILE - Western Michigan forward Wyatt Schingoethe (18) is pressured by Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov (5) during the second period of an NCAA college hockey game in Maryland Heights, Mo., March 29, 2024. Levshunov is expected to be selected No. 2 by the Chicago Blackhawks in the upcoming NHL draft. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin E. Braley]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Artyom Levshunov hoped to play juniors in the Canadian Hockey League, knowing it could lead to his dreams of becoming a professional hockey player. However, because of CHL rules restricting Belarussians and Russians from competing because of the war in Ukraine, he had no other choice but to go the USHL and U.S. college route, if he wanted to develop his game in North America. All leagues aside, Levshunov’s Plan B proved a success. The 18-year-old Michigan State defenseman enters the NHL draft on Friday projected to be a top-five pick, with the chance to be taken as early as second overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

