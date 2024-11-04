Arturo Vidal and other Colo Colo players investigated in Chile for alleged sexual assault

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean authorities say they are investigating an alleged sexual assault case involving players at soccer club Colo Colo, including former international Arturo Vidal. A prosecutor’s office in Santiago said the alleged the incident took place at a bar in the upscale Vitacura neighborhood in the Chilean capital. It also added that a woman alleged that her sister was drugged and sexually attacked by Colo Colo players. A local police officer told journalists that Vidal, 37, was taken to a Vitacura police station, where he went through “an investigative identity check.” That is a standard procedure for suspects of crimes. Vidal, who was released after the check, did not comment on the incident.

