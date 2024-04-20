Arturas Karnisovas vows to make changes after the Bulls missed playoffs for 2nd straight season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas fell on his sword and vowed to make changes after the team he constructed missed the playoffs for the second straight season. He says he takes “full responsibility” and promises to get creative in reworking the roster despite having no salary cap space. He’d like to re-sign DeMar DeRozan and plans to bring back coach Billy Donovan. But he struck a far different tone Saturday following a knockout loss by the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, after opting for continuity over change in recent years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.