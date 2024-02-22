Artur Jorge, European Cup-winning coach with Porto in 1987, dies at 78

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese soccer coach Artur Jorge has died at the age of 78. He is best known for leading Porto to the European Cup title in 1987 and two spells in charge of his national team. Jorge’s death was announced through a family statement issued in Portuguese media including state broadcaster RTP. It says Jorge “died peacefully, surrounded by his closest family” after a long illness. Jorge made 16 appearances for Portugal and won four league titles and two Portuguese Cups with Benfica. Jorge was a successful coach and easily identifiable because of his thick moustache. He coached Porto from 1984-87 and 1989-91 and won the Portuguese league three times as well as Europe’s biggest prize when beating Bayern Munich in Vienna.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.