Artturi Lehkonen’s late goal caps Avalanche’s 5-goal rally in 5-4 win over the Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored with 4:22 left, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a four-goal deficit in a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist as the Avalanche scored four third-period goals. Joel Kiviranta and Logan O’Connor also scored. Backup goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced taking over after starter Alexander Georgiev allowed four goals on eight shots in the first 11:49.

It was Wedgewood’s debut for Colorado after being acquired in a trade of backup goalies with Nashville last weekend.

The Avalanche overcame a four-or-more goal deficit for the fourth time in team history, and first since rallying from four goals in a 5-4 OT win over Pittsburgh in March.

Tage Thompson scored twice for Buffalo, which is 0-3-1 in its last four. JJ Peterka and Beck Malenstyn also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 43 shots.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Joel Kiviranta, second from right, celebrates with right wingers Nikolai Kovalenko, right, and Logan O'Connor (25) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus

Lehkonen’s winner came after Luukkonen stopped Calvin de Haan’s shot from the left point. Parked in front, Lehkonen scored the rebound through the goalie’s legs.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Yet another comeback for the Avalanche, who began the day allowing a league-high 37 first-period goals. The Avalanche improved their league-leading record to 7-10 when trailing after the first.

Sabres: A frustrating ending for team that took its foot off the gas after the opening period. This marked the second time the Sabres have blown a four-or-more goal lead in team history. The other time was a 10-4 loss to Calgary on March 12, 1988.

Key moment

Aside from Lekhonen’s goal, MacKinnon tying the game by deflecting in Mikko Rantanen’s point shot with 12:21 remaining.

Key stat

Kiviranta, O’Connor and MacKinnon scored in a span of 6:20.

Up next

The Avalanche continue their five-game trip at Carolina on Thursday, while the Sabes continue their five-game homestand, facing Winnipeg on Thursday.

