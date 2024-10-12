Artopoeus throws, runs for scores, Mocs capitalize on 5 Furman turnovers in 41-10 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Javin Whatley had 168 yards receiving with a score and Chattanooga beat Furman 41-10 on Saturday. Leading 20-3 at halftime, the Mocs scored 21 third-quarter points to put the game away. The Mocs took advantage of five Furman turnovers, including four interceptions with Marquise Freeman scoring on a 47-yard pick-6. Artopoeus connected with Whatley on a 71-yard score and Freeman followed with his touchdown for a 41-3 lead headed into the final quarter. Artopoeus was 17 of 25 for 232 yards. Reggie Davis rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

