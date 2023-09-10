Artopoeus throws 3 TD passes, Chattanooga holds on to beat Kennesaw State 27-20

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw three touchdowns passes, two to Sam Phillips, and Chattanooga held off Kennesaw State 27-20. Jonathan Murphy capped a three-play, 76-yard drive with a 29-yard connection with Gabriel Benyard, making it 27-17 with 8:38 to play. Then Desontre Morris returned an interception to the Chattanooga 29 but the Owls had to settle for a short field goal with 3:42 left after Benefield was stuffed on third-and-goal from the 1. The Mocs had a three-and-out but Clayton Crile drilled a 56-yard punt that combined with a penalty put the Owls on their 9-yard line with less than two minutes to play. Kennesaw State got two first downs before Jay Person pressured the quarterback and Ben Brewton and Quay Wiggles had sacks for a turnover on downs with 26 seconds left.

